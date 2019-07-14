Wesley J. Bodin, Jr.
(Age 89)
Of Chester, MD passed July 10, 2019. Beloved father of the late David Bodin; the late Michael Bodin (Cindy); Leslie Hinkle (Steve); Joseph Bodin; brother of Mary Ann Scallsi; Daniel Bodin; Larry Bodin; Merlin Bodin; grandfather of Lauren Bodin (Fern) and Matthew Hinkle. Visitation Monday, July 15, 2 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m., Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., Chester, MD. Mass, Tuesday, July 16, 10 a.m., St. Andrews by the Bay, Annapolis, MD. Burial follows at 2:30 p.m. Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.