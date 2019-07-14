The Washington Post

WESLEY BODIN Jr. (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD
21619
(410)-643-2226
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St Andrews by the Bay Church
Annapolis, MD
Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Silver Spring, MD
Notice
Wesley J. Bodin, Jr.  
(Age 89)  

Of Chester, MD passed July 10, 2019. Beloved father of the late David Bodin; the late Michael Bodin (Cindy); Leslie Hinkle (Steve); Joseph Bodin; brother of Mary Ann Scallsi; Daniel Bodin; Larry Bodin; Merlin Bodin; grandfather of Lauren Bodin (Fern) and Matthew Hinkle. Visitation Monday, July 15, 2 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m., Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., Chester, MD. Mass, Tuesday, July 16, 10 a.m., St. Andrews by the Bay, Annapolis, MD. Burial follows at 2:30 p.m. Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
