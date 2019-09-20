

Wesley Lamb

"Edward" (Age 90)



Passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Jensen Beach, Fl. He was born May 6, 1929 in Free Union, VA (just north of Charlottesville) to George and Viola Lamb. He was a veteran of the Passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Jensen Beach, Fl. He was born May 6, 1929 in Free Union, VA (just north of Charlottesville) to George and Viola Lamb. He was a veteran of the Korean War , and served in the Army as a Special Police officer and Rifleman. He made his home in Northern Virginia, where he started his HVAC business and raised his family. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish with his brothers. He loved bluegrass and country music, and was an accomplished guitar player himself. He was a respected Deacon at Westwood Baptist Church. A wonderful son, brother, husband and father, who loved well and was well loved. His was a life well lived in full service to family, faith and country.

He is survived by his wife, Adeline Normandy Lamb; his children, Connie (David) Shiflett, John (Teresa) Lamb, and Candace Miller (Robert Hamilton); his sisters, Thelma Jones and Francis Cary, and his granddaughters, Sherry, Emily, Kellen and Cassidy.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dura Nell (Baker) Lamb; and his brothers, Franklin Lamb, Norman Lamb, Arthur Lamb, and Charles Lamb.

Memorial services and interment will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, September 21 in the chapel of Mount Comfort Cemetery at 6600 S. Kings Hwy., Alexandria, VA 22306.