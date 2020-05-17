The Washington Post

WHEATLEY McLURKIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WHEATLEY McLURKIN.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Wheatley O. Mason McLurkin  

Passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and lived in Washington, DC for over 70 years. She was employed at the Armed Forces Retirement Home until she retired in 1980. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly McLurkin-Harris (David); three grandchildren, Elana Harris, David Harris, Jr. and Tymesha McLurkin Williams. She was preceded in death by her son, Samuel G. McLurkin. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Capital Caring Health Hospice.
Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.