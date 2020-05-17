Wheatley O. Mason McLurkin
Passed away on May 11, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and lived in Washington, DC for over 70 years. She was employed at the Armed Forces Retirement Home until she retired in 1980. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly McLurkin-Harris (David); three grandchildren, Elana Harris, David Harris, Jr. and Tymesha McLurkin Williams. She was preceded in death by her son, Samuel G. McLurkin. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Capital Caring Health Hospice.