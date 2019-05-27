WHEELER BELL, JR.
On Friday, May 10, 2019; beloved husband of Alverta Bell; loving father of Antonio (Montressa) Williams. He is also survived by three grandchildren; one great-grandson; one sister, Lynda Bell; one brother, Robert "Bobby" Bell; a devoted sister-in-law, Joanne Thomas; one niece; other relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.