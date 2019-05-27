The Washington Post

WHEELER BELL Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WHEELER BELL Jr..
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

WHEELER BELL, JR.  

On Friday, May 10, 2019; beloved husband of Alverta Bell; loving father of Antonio (Montressa) Williams. He is also survived by three grandchildren; one great-grandson; one sister, Lynda Bell; one brother, Robert "Bobby" Bell; a devoted sister-in-law, Joanne Thomas; one niece; other relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 28 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service 1:30 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
funeral home direction icon