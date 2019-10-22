Whitney S. Minkler (Age 89)
Of Falls Church, VA, formerly of McLean, VA, died Wednesday, October 16. He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey B. Minkler. He is survived by his daughters, Laurie M. Bowles (Al) of Haverford, PA and Janet W. Minkler (Peter) of McLean, VA as well as four grandsons. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Fairfax County Library Foundation of which Mr. Minkler was a founder: 12000 Government Center Parkway, Suite 329, Fairfax, VA 22035 or Fairfaxlibraryfoundation.org
.