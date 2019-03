Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILBERT GRAY Sr..



WILBERT H. GRAY, SR.

Pastor Emeritus



Peacefully surrounded by beloved family on Saturday, February 23, 2019, retired pastor of the Washington Street Baptist Church, entered into eternal peace. He leaves a cherished and devoted wife, Minister Delores Gray; two sons; one daughter; one son-in-law; one daughter-in-law; two sisters, three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Thursday, March 7, 2019, 9 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:45 a.m. at Purity Baptist Church and Urban Center, 1325 Maryland Ave., NE, Washington, DC 20002 Interment 2:30 p.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery. Services by Slocum Funeral Service PA. (301)979-8818.