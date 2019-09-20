The Washington Post

WILBERT GREENFIELD Sr.

Dr. WILBERT GREENFIELD, SR.  

On August 20, 2019, God dispatched His angels to open the heavenly gates to receive Dr. Wilbert Greenfield, Sr. of Accokeek, MD. Dr. Greenfield was the 10th President of both Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C. and Virginia State University in Petersburg, VA. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 60 years, Felicia Black Greenfield; two daughters, Rifka and Dr. Tanya Greenfield; two sons, Wilbert II, George (Karen) and one granddaughter, Sofia. A memorial service to celebrate Dr. Greenfield's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Metropolitan United Methodist Church in Indian Head, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 20, 2019
