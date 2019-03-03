

WILBERT H. GRAY, SR.

Pastor Emeritus



Peacefully surrounded by beloved family on Saturday, February 23, 2019, retired pastor of the Washington Street Baptist Church, entered into eternal peace. He leaves a cherished and devoted wife, Minister Delores Gray; two sons; one daughter; one son-in-law; one daughter-in-law; two sisters, three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; other relatives and friends.

Visitation on Thursday, March 7, 2019, 9 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:45 a.m. at Purity Baptist Church and Urban Center, 1325 Maryland Ave., NE, Washington, DC 20002 Interment 2:30 p.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery. Services by Slocum Funeral Service PA. (301)979-8818.