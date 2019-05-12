The Washington Post

WILBUR HIGHTOWER Jr.

Notice
WILBUR VERNON HIGHTOWER, JR.  

Departed this life on May 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Blanche B. Hightower; beloved son of Annie A. Hightower. Also survived by two children, Janine L. and Mark D. Hightower; one sister, Ida Barnes; two brothers, James and George Hightower; four grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Services are scheduled for Tuesday, May 14. Visitation 10 a.m. Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at Horton's Chapel, 600 Kennedy St., NW. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to John T. Rhines.

Published in The Washington Post on May 12, 2019
