

Wilbur Smith (Age 92)



Died peacefully in his sleep on June 22, 2019, at the Lisner-Louise-Dickson-Hurt Home, where he resided since 2013. He was born on August 20, 1926 to Helen Isabel Smith and James A. Brown in Washington, DC and raised by a dear friend of his mother's, Sylvia Elizabeth Robinson ("Mama Sylvia"); and her daughter, Thelma Robinson Cherry. In addition to his surrogate family and parents, Mr. Smith had two brothers, Lamar Smith and Lawrence Smith, both deceased. His son, Eddie Scott, died as a toddler in the 1970s.

Mr. Smith was a World War II veteran who was stationed in Okinawa during the war. For many decades, Mr. Smith served as a custodian at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. There, he received numerous awards for outstanding service and was adored by staff members and patients alike for his infectious sense of humor and encouraging banter.

A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday July 16 at 7 p.m. at Washington Community Fellowship Church, 907 Maryland Ave. NE, Washington, DC.