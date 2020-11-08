Age 98, of Silver Spring, MD, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Mr. Williams was a native Washingtonian. He served in the United States Navy, in both the Atlantic and Pacific Theatres during World War II. His ship, the U.S.S. Jeffers served as fire support during the D-Day. The Jeffers later steamed into Tokyo Bay, escorting the U.S.S. Missouri on August 29, 1945 and was present for surrender ceremonies on the 2nd of September. The organization Warrior Canine Connection recently named a service dog after Senior Chief Petty Officer Wilbur Arthur Williams. He was a proud participant in ceremonies honoring the 75th anniversary of V-J Day.Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth M. Williams; loving father of Valerie Williams; step-father of Peggy Honts, Betty Ann Booth (Ray) and James McKelvey (Betsy); grandfather of James, Emily and Andrew McKelvey. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A private entombment service at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be held, due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled and announced on the funeral home website at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Society, 1335 Piccard Dr. #100, Rockville, MD 20850. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at