Passed away peacefully at his home in Ashburn, Virginia on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Wilbur was born on January 27, 1945 in Richmond, Virginia. He was married to Clare Marie Washe, the love of his life for over 53 years. They were high school sweethearts and portrayed that love daily until he passed away. Wilbur started his naval career on the USS Galveston in San Diego California and proudly served for six years. He retired from the US Postal Service after 35 years. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and a person who is a devout Catholic and family man. He is survived by his wife Clare; children Marie Michelle Wingo, Maryann Wingo Gleason (Jimmy), Joseph Wilbur Wingo (Maribeth) and James Goode Wingo; and grandchildren, Danny, Kadie, Michelle, Kevin and Jacob. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Lelia Wingo; brother, Ronnie; and his many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Adams-Green Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will take place at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.