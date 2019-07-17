

WILBUR F. ZANIN, JR.

Naval Aviator



Passed away at his home in Springfield, VA on July 8, 2019 in the care of his family at the age of 84. He was born on September 26,1934 in Chicago, Illinois to Wilbur F. Zanin and Lena C. Zanin (Matthiesen). He grew up in Springfield, Illinois and attended the University of Illinois

CDR. Zanin's 26 years of service began with his enlistment in the United States Navy under NAV-CAD program and he received his flight training at Pensacola, Florida and Corpus Christi, Texas. He served two tours with VP-11 in Brunswick, Maine, flying both the P2-V Neptune and P3-Orion.

In 1967 CDR. Zanin was part of the pre-commissioning unit for the USS John F. Kennedy (CVA-67). Upon commissioning in 1968 he served as assistant navigator on her maiden voyage in the Mediterranean.

He completed his Bachelor of Science degree and received his Master's degree in Computer Systems Management from the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California. CDR. Zanin then reported to the Pentagon and served there for nine years, retiring from the Offices of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1983. After his military retirement, Mr. Zanin continued to apply his expertise with defense contractors such as Unisys and Dyncorp International.

During his retirement, Wilbur enjoyed being at home, taking family vacations and attending reunions.

CDR. Zanin leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Jeanne; their three daughters, Diane L. Madura (Bob), Stephanie J. Fortune (Hank), and Valerie A. Sikora (Tim); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and brother, Norman R. Zanin (Joan).