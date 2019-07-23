The Washington Post

Wilburita Zenci

Guest Book
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Mt. Nebo AME Church
1001 Old Mitchellville Rd
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Mt. Nebo AME Church
1001 Old Mitchellville Rd.
Bowie, DC
Notice
WILBURITA LANCASTER ZENCI  
"Honey" "Rita" (Age 81)  

Passed away peacefully on July 17, 2019 with family by her side at her home in Felton, DE. Born in Washington, DC, she is survived by her loving husband Vernon Zenci; son, Richard Lancaster; daughters, Ruth Thomas (Reginald), Rhonda Clark (Maurice), Regina Brown (Gary) and countless other family and friends. Services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Greater Mt. Nebo AME Church, 1001 Old Mitchellville Rd., Bowie, MD 20716, Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m. Reverend J. L. Weaver, officiating. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. Arrangements J. B. Jenkins.
Published in The Washington Post on July 23, 2019
