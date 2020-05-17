WILEY JACKSON, JR.
"Pokey/Pokeman"
(Age 67)
Peacefully transitioned to a heavenly rest May 11, 2020 at VCU Hospital. Viewing: Friday, May 22, 2020 from 100 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home 131 Harrison St. Petersburg, VA. Private Funeral Services: Saturday May 23, 2020 11 to 12 noon. Live Stream www.facebook.com/holyrosarychurch
. Burial Memorial Service: Jackson Family Cemetery, 12101 Baltimore Rd. Ford VA. Family and Friends INVITED Live Stream
