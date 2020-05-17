The Washington Post

WILEY JACKSON Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILEY JACKSON Jr..
Service Information
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA
23803
(804)-732-7841
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Notice
Send Flowers

 

WILEY JACKSON, JR.  
"Pokey/Pokeman"  
(Age 67)  

Peacefully transitioned to a heavenly rest May 11, 2020 at VCU Hospital. Viewing: Friday, May 22, 2020 from 100 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home 131 Harrison St. Petersburg, VA. Private Funeral Services: Saturday May 23, 2020 11 to 12 noon. Live Stream www.facebook.com/holyrosarychurch. Burial Memorial Service: Jackson Family Cemetery, 12101 Baltimore Rd. Ford VA. Family and Friends INVITED Live Stream

Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details