Wilfred Jerome Billerbeck, Jr.
"Bill" (Age 92)
On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 of Rockville, MD. Husband of the late Maureen Greaney Billerbeck; beloved father of Kathleen Moore, John Billerbeck, the late James Billerbeck, Eileen Gilfrich, Maryellen Tibbs, the late Barbara Proctor, Charles Billerbeck, Jean Billerbeck, and Robert Billerbeck; grandfather of Jennifer, Megan, Karin, Andrew, Monica, Theresa, Colleen, Laura, Sean, Hannah, Luke, and Casey; great-grandfather of Patrick, Finley, Nancy, Genevieve, and Vincent; brother to the late Eleanor O'Connell, Joan Billerbeck, and Pat Bowman. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (valet parking), Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4900 Strathmore Avenue, Garrett Park, MD, on Monday, November 11, at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Billerbeck Endowment Fund for St. Ann's Center for Children Youth and Families, 4901 Eastern Avenue, Hyattsville, MD 20782.