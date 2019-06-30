The Washington Post

WILHELMENA McMILLAN

Guest Book
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian's Catholic Church,
14th and East Capitol Street, SE.
Washington, DC
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian's Catholic Church
14th and East Capitol Street, SE
Washington, DC
WILHELMENA C. McMILLAN  

On Saturday, June 22, 2019, Wihelmena C. McMillan transitioned into eternal rest. She is survived by her sons, Melvin R. Chase (Catherine), Deacon Ira E. Chase (Judith) and daughter, Audra Frazier (Dennis). She is also survived by one sister, Marguerite G. Lofty, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughter, Tineal Carter. The family will receive friends form 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Holy Comforter-St. Cyprian's Catholic Church, 14th and East Capitol Street, SE. Washington, DC.
Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019
