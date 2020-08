Departed this life on Friday, August 7, 2020 after a brief illness. She leaves to mourn two sons, Rodney and Michael Wood; two daughters-in-law, Lisa and Marilyn Wood; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Capitol Mortuary, 1425 Maryland Ave., NE from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.