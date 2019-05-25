The Washington Post

WILLA HUDGEN

Guest Book
Service Information
Henry S. Washington & Sons Funeral Home - Washington
4925-27 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-398-6700
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Deanwood
1008 45th Street NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Deanwood
1008 45th Street NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
WILLA MAE Hudgen  
(Age 100)  

Willa made her transition Friday, May 17, 2019. Beloved mother of Patricia H. Joyner (James); loving grandmother of Darryl (Debborah) and Eric (Maureen); great-grandmother of Charlotte, Darrin and Aeva; sister-in-law of Violet Gill of Fayetteville, NC; grateful godmother to Kathy Massey and matriarch to many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at First Baptist Church of Deanwood, 1008 45th Street NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment National Memorial Harmony Park. Services by Henry S. Washington & Sons.
Published in The Washington Post on May 25, 2019
