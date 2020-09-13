WILLA McBRIDE



Willa Mae McBride (aGE 94)

On Monday August 17, 2020, Willa Mae McBride was called home. She was preceded in death by her parents Willie Walter Williams and Luella Smith Brooks. Willa Mae was survived by her eldest son George McBride and was preceded in death by her daughter, L. Marsha Smith and son, Stephen O. McBride. She had 12 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. On Saturday, September 19, 2020 the funeral will be held at Royal Oak Pentecostal Church, 7401 Willow Hill Drive, Landover MD 20785. The wake will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. The funeral will be held from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Interment immediately to follow at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland MD. Cloth masks must be worn. Arrangements by John T. Rhines,1505 Kenilworth Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20019.



