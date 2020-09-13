1/1
WILLA McBRIDE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Willa Mae McBride (aGE 94)  
On Monday August 17, 2020, Willa Mae McBride was called home. She was preceded in death by her parents Willie Walter Williams and Luella Smith Brooks. Willa Mae was survived by her eldest son George McBride and was preceded in death by her daughter, L. Marsha Smith and son, Stephen O. McBride. She had 12 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. On Saturday, September 19, 2020 the funeral will be held at Royal Oak Pentecostal Church, 7401 Willow Hill Drive, Landover MD 20785. The wake will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. The funeral will be held from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Interment immediately to follow at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland MD. Cloth masks must be worn. Arrangements by John T. Rhines,1505 Kenilworth Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20019.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved