WILLARD ENTWISLE

Of Solomons, MD, formerly of Forestville, MD died on June 19, 2020. He leaves his beloved wife, Elaine Johnson Entwisle, daughter, Lynn Entwisle Markert of Cody, Wyoming, son, Mark Entwisle, and grandchildren, Laurel and Neil Markert.His parents were Eugene U. and Edna Ryon Entwisle. He graduated from Maryland Park High School in 1944, and attended George Washington University and Strayer College. He always worked at Entwisle Block, Inc. in Forestville and was President when it closed in 1996. Willard was a devoted stamp collector. He always loved history, and was a member of many local historical organizations. Frequently he presented a slide show of old pictures on structures and homes located in Forestville. He was a member of Centennial Lodge No. 174 since 1951 and Marlboro Eastern Star No. 61. Willard was a lifetime member of Forest Memorial Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Asbury Solomons Retirement Community in Solomons, MD.