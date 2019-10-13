

Willard E. Griffing "Griff"



Of Springfield, VA, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019.

He was born September 18, 1918, in Syracuse, NY, son of John and Myrtie Southerd Griffing.

Willard grew up on a dairy farm during the Depression. He graduated from high school in 1936, then went to Central City Business School in Syracuse. After graduation from CCBI, he worked in private industry briefly.

In 1939, he went to Washington, DC, to work for the War Department in the Office of the Army Adjutant General. He was drafted into the Army in July 1941. He served in China, Burma, and India during WW II.

After separation from the Army in October 1945, he worked with the Civil Service for a total of 33 years.

He earned his MBA from George Washington University.

Willard married Betty M. Stradling on December 27, 1947. They were married for nearly

60 years at her passing in November 2007. Willard was also predeceased by his daughter, Susan (George Pavela), and son, Owen (Sharon Y.). He is survived by daughter, Peggy Ecker (Greg), and five grandchildren: Tia Ecker (David Cole); Christine Delk (Craig); Corinne Griffing (Dave Sacco); Jessica Kuntz (Andrew); Owen L. Pavela Griffing; and two great- grandchildren, Kendall and Cohen Delk. He is also survived by a nephew, Keith Skubitz (Amy), and niece, Sharon Griffing.

Willard was a member of Federal Lodge #1 in Washington, DC, Izaak Walton League, BSA, GSV Masons, American Legion Post 123 at GSV. He was a member of LRUCC in Annandale, VA.

Griff spent the majority of his life in the service of others and gave generously to charities.

He often credited his longevity to frequent exercise, but that never stopped him from enjoying the occasional cigar and glass of wine.

There will be a memorial service including a Masonic funeral for Willard on October 26, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Little River United Church of Christ, 8410 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003-3710.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested donations to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.