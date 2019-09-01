

Willard R. Heidig

"Bill" (Age 87)



Of Bumpass, VA., passed suddenly at his home on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Bill was born on July 9, 1932 in Scranton, PA, to Willard J. and Eleanor Morgan Heidig. Bill graduated from high school in Waverly, NY and he served as a Radio Operator in the U.S. Coast Guard. He later continued his education with an advanced technology program in engineering from The RCA Institute of New York City, a BS in Physics from American University, and attended The National War College in Washington, DC. After several jobs in the private sector, Bill began his decorated career with the Federal Government at the Defense Communications Agency, later known as the Defense Information Systems Agency. Bill's unique skills and knowledge proved instrumental in his contributions to the development of technologies, solving problems with the communication of our Nuclear Submarine Fleet during pivotal times to our national security. Upon retirement, Bill pursued his passion for viticulture founding Lake Anna Winery and Oakhill Vineyards with his wife, Ann. He approached the wine business with the same enthusiasm as his other endeavors. Bill served his community on the Board of Directors for the Virginia Wineries Association and the Vinifera Wine Growers Association, was an accomplished HAM radio operator, and an avid outdoorsman. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Ann; children, Jeff, Mike, Eric, and Stacey; grandchildren, Jessica, Jeffrey, Brigitte, Justin, Zachary, and Jacob; and great-grandchildren Maxwell and Cassidy. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Lake Anna Winery located at 5621 Courthouse Rd., Spotsylvania, VA 22551. In lieu of flowers, in honor of Bill Heidig, the family requests contributions to the . ( ) Online guestbook is available at