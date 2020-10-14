JASPER Willard Owen Jasper August 15, 1936 - October 4, 2020 Willard Owen Jasper passed away on October 4, 2020 with his family by his side. Willard is survived by his loving wife Darhyl Jasper, his daughter Nyka Jasper Feldman (Steven), grandchildren Isaac Feldman and Samantha Feldman, brothers-in-law Irving J. Robertson and Edward A. Robertson (Juanita); niece Angela Robertson Smith; nephew Marques Robertson; and a host of cousins and friends. Willard Owen Jasper was the second son born to Ophelia Hazel and Coleridge Henry Jasper in Brooklyn, West Virginia. He spent his childhood in Cunard, West Virginia; graduated from DuBois High School in Mt. Hope, West Virginia and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics from West Virginia State College. While at West Virginia State, he was a member of the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) and was the first cadet from that school to receive a commission through the Army Medical Service Corps. In 2006, he was inducted into the West Virginia State ROTC Hall of Fame. In 1972, he received a Master of Science Degree in Management Information Systems from The American University. During his military career, Willard served as the Chief of the Applications System Branch within the Office of the Army Surgeon General. He served in the Vietnam conflict as an Advisor to the Vietnamese in 1966 and 1967. After returning to the United States he served with the 101st Airborne Division and the 82nd Airborne Division. In 1969, he was assigned to the Walter Reed Army Medical Center as the Director of the Management Information Systems Division. In 1975, Willard served as the Director of the Plans and Contractual Support Division for the Tri-Service Medical Information System Group within the Department of Defense. He retired from the Army Medical Service Corps as a Lieutenant Colonel on March 31, 1980. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Air Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and numerous other commendations for his service to our country. After his military retirement, he joined International Business Services, Inc. as Vice President of Civil and Commercial Activities. He then joined First Health Services, Inc. where he served as Director of District of Columbia Operations. In 1994, he became Vice President and Director of Corporate Services of DICHROMA Inc. He retired from this position in 2004. Willard Jasper committed his life to God. For over 20 years, he served as a Deacon at the Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, VA. In addition to serving as one of the deacons, he also served on the church's Budget and Strategic Planning Committees, and was a charter member of the Voices of Triumph Choir. He was a founding member of the Psi Alpha Alpha Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. He served as the Third District Chaplain for the Fraternity for 17 years; and continued to hold the honorary title of Chaplin Emeritus. Willard was the founder of Project MANHOOD, a life skills program, through which individuals within the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. mentor young men between the ages of 7 and 17. Willard's civic engagement was extensive. For 12 years, he served on the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority; and as a member of the Board of Trustees for the Fairfax County Public Library System. He served as a Lee District Election Poll Worker for over 25 years. He was also a dedicated volunteer at the Lee District RECenter for more than 10 years. In recognition of his commitment to volunteer service, he was selected by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors as an honorary Lord Fairfax in 2006. As a member of the Northern Virginia Urban League Guild, he served as its Treasurer, and later as its President. Willard was also elected as Treasurer of the National Council of Urban League Guilds. In 1964, while stationed at Fort Sam Houston Brooke General Hospital, Willard met and married the love of his life, Lt. Darhyl Bernice Robertson Jasper. They made a great team, sharing 56 years of love and laughter. Willard and Darhyl were blessed with a daughter, Nyka, who is married to Steven. Willard, also known as Granddad, was most proud of his twin grandchildren, Samantha and Isaac. Family and friends will celebrate Willard's life in a private service on October 16 at the Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Willard's name be made to the Thomas Jasper Memorial Scholarship Foundation, 43053 Capri Place, Ashburn, VA. 20148. Family and friends will celebrate Willard's life in a private service on October 16 at the Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, VA.



