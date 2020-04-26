Willard Ermon Sheppard "Bud" (Age 95)
Of Potomac, Maryland entered eternal rest on Monday, April 20, 2020 at The Village of Rockville nursing home. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 10, 1924 and was the son of the late William and Anna Sheppard of Gaithersburg MD and brother of the late Stanley Sheppard Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Rockville, MD. He was a native Washingtonian all of his life and served in the U.S. Navy
during World War II
. He was a watchmaker and owner of Sheppard Jewelers in Bethesda, MD. Willard is survived by his beloved wife Mariam Lorraine Sheppard of 68 years and his two children Michael Sheppard of Frederick, MD and Tina Bell of Potomac, MD and their spouses Linda Sheppard and Raymond Bell. He was predeceased by his eldest son Stanley Sheppard. His memory will be cherished by his four grandchildren, Michelle Geouge and husband Clay, Kimberly Sheppard, Emily Sheppard, Ainsley Bell, and his two great grandchildren Dawkins and Jameson Geouge. A private service with family will be held at this time and a memorial service will be planned and announced at a future date. Interment at Forest Oak Cemetery, Gaithersburg, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, McLean VA 22102. Please view and sign the family guestbook at