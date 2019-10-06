Willard F. Whitley Jr. "Fritz"
(Age 95)
Of Naples, FL passed away in peace at his home on Friday, September 27, 2019. Formerly of Silver Spring, MD, he has been a resident of Naples for the past 32 years. Fritz was born August 6, 1924 in Washington, DC the son of the late Willard F. and Helen S. (Doetsch) Whitley Sr. Mr. Whitley was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps
, serving in both WWII
and the Korean War
. Fritz founded FTF Corporation where he served as a Manufacturer's Representative to the major oil companies. He retired at the age of 60. Fritz was an avid golfer and member at The Club at Pelican Bay. After carefully examining the Scriptures, Mr. Whitley professed his belief in Christ in February of 1982 which dramatically informed the rest of his life. Throughout his life he was a true "people person," bringing his special warmth to everyone he met. He never treated anyone as a stranger and was genuinely interested in all. Survivors include his loving daughters, Sandra Lynn Whitley, Silver Spring, MD and Susan Whitley Dougherty and husband, Kevin, Raleigh, NC; cherished grandchildren, Michael Kevin Dougherty and wife Jennie of Durham, NC, Katelyn Dougherty Daniel and husband, Jude, of London, UK, Kelsey Dougherty Plummer and husband Jared of Raleigh, NC, and great-grandchildren, Matthias and Eliana Daniel, London, UK, Jonah Plummer, Raleigh, NC, Celeste and Blythe Dougherty, Durham, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ethelene "Effie" V. Whitley in 2017; and sister, Helen Young. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Fritz's memory to Covenant Church of Naples, 6926 Trail Blvd., Naples, FL 34108. Online condolences may be offered by visiting