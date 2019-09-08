

Rear Admiral William A. Williams, III

April 21, 1928 - June 6, 2019



On June 6, 2019, Rear Admiral William A. (Bill) Williams, USN (Ret.), age 91, of Vienna, VA and North Potomac, MD passed away.

A native of Rocky River, OH, Williams received his naval commission in 1950 upon graduating from Dartmouth College. As a junior officer, he served aboard the destroyer USS Joseph Kennedy, Jr. as well as the diesel submarines USS Entemedor, Toro and Darter. In 1957, he served two years as an instructor of midshipmen and as the varsity sailing coach at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Following this, he participated in the commissioning and two patrols on the Polaris submarine USS Patrick Henry. After receiving nuclear power training, he served as executive officer on the USS John Marshall. Subsequently, he was part of the commissioning crew and commanding officer of the USS Sam Rayburn. He commanded two other Poseidon submarines, the USS Will Rogers and Alexander Hamilton, and completed twelve deterrent patrols. He also commanded two sub tenders, the USS Simon Lake and Hunley, as well as Submarine Squadron Eighteen. During his duties in Washington, Admiral Williams was assigned to the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations where he participated in the coordination of the Trident submarine program and managed planning for the strategic and theater nuclear forces. After two years as District Commandant in Seattle, he served as a principal in the Strategic Arms Reduction Talks (START) with the Soviets.

After retiring from the Navy in 1983, Williams was active in volunteer endeavors. He served as Tournament Director for senior golf at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Fairfax County, as Treasurer and driver for Meals on Wheels of Arlington, and as a tax preparer and instructor with the AARP Tax Program in Vienna.

Married for 53 years, his beloved wife, Gladysmary (Babs) Cahill of Staten Island, NY, preceded him in death as did his son-in-law, Norris W. Shank, and sister, Susan Ritchie. He is survived by his daughter, Gail Williams Shank of North Potomac; sister, Barbara Williams Thomas (George) of Bay Village, OH; grandson, Robert (Gayle) Shank, and great-grandchildren, Corey (Lauren) and Brynna Shank all of Maryland.

In accordance with his wishes, a private memorial at sea will be held at a future date.