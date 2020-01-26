

William Osman Abdi (Age 88)



William Osman Abdi, of Olney, MD passed away on January 23, 2020 at Bedford Court Assisted Living in Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of 65 years to Gerri Marie Abdi, father to Inci Abdi (Michael) Hepner, Julie Abdi (Perry) Turner, and Linda Abdi (Mark) Wilson. Grandfather to Kimberly Nicole (Brooks) Leitch, Stephanie Michelle Hepner, Christopher William Hepner, Halle Marie Wilson, and Jack Tyler Wilson. Great-Grandfather to Aiden Chase Leitch. Brother to Ayten Daly, June Chance, and Ilhan Abdi. Will was born April 9, 1931 in Weirton, WV, son of the late Osman Abdi and Faxima (Dervsaki) Abdi. He graduated from Weir High School in 1949 and received an Associate Degree from Steubenville Business College in 1951. Will served in the Navy for three years stationed in Key West, FL. After completing his active duty, he attended West Virginia University graduating with a degree in Engineering. Will worked for the Navy Department as a civilian for a total of 30 years; 20 years at the former Naval Ordnance Laboratory in White Oak, MD, and 10 years at NAVSEA in Crystal City, VA. In his spare time, Will enjoyed gardening and growing orchids, cheering on the Redskins, duckpin bowling and spending time with family. We would like to thank the staff of Bedford Court Assisted Living for all their care and compassion. Relatives and friends may call at Norbeck Memorial Park Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd. (at Georgia Ave.), Olney, MD, Tuesday, January 28, from 12:30 to 1 p.m.; where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment Norbeck Memorial Park.