WILLIAM CHRISTOPHER ADAMS
William Christopher Adams "Chris", age 70 of Oakton, VA: lover of life; devoted husband; most caring father of all; holder of life's happiness; grammar, syntax, and lexicon aficionado; music and nature lover; master board gamer; Mï¿½ï¿½rklin model train enthusiast; assiduous engineer; ruminative thinker; and inspiring friend and mentor. After a long battle with cancer, Chris passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, February 16, 2019, holding the hand of his wife of 33 years, Bettina Adams. Chris is also survived by their son Patrick and daughter Cindy Adams, and by brothers Mark (Lynn) and Todd (Blisse), brother-in-law Jï¿½ï¿½rgen Reichel (Christa), and his many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2589 Chain Bridge Rd, Vienna, VA 22181, Sunday, February 24, at 2 p.m. Reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made in his name to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Organ Maintenance Fund. Full obituary may be found at www.moneyandking.com