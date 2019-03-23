WILLIAM ADLER

On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, age 93, devoted husband of 67 years to the late Diana Adler; loving father of Mitchell (Nancy) Adler, Joel Adler, and Fern (Larry) Bensignor; dear brother of the late Jewel Gutman; loving grandfather of Jeremy (Bridget) Adler, Warren (Jennifer) Adler, Michelle and Eli Bensignor, and Joshua and Nathan Adler; cherished great grandfather of Pierce, Gavin and Cora Adler. Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, March 24, 10:45 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, Maryland. The family will be receiving visitors immediately following services at the home of Fern and Larry Bensignor, with minyan on Sunday and Monday at 7:30 p.m. The family will also receive visitors at Ingleside at King Farm on Monday at 1 p.m., 701 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850. Donations in his memory may be made to Jewish Social Services Agency (www.jssa.org) or to Ingleside at King Farm Employee Appreciation Fund (www.ikfmd.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 23, 2019
