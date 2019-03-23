WILLIAM ADLER
On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, age 93, devoted husband of 67 years to the late Diana Adler; loving father of Mitchell (Nancy) Adler, Joel Adler, and Fern (Larry) Bensignor; dear brother of the late Jewel Gutman; loving grandfather of Jeremy (Bridget) Adler, Warren (Jennifer) Adler, Michelle and Eli Bensignor, and Joshua and Nathan Adler; cherished great grandfather of Pierce, Gavin and Cora Adler. Graveside funeral services will be held Sunday, March 24, 10:45 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, Maryland. The family will be receiving visitors immediately following services at the home of Fern and Larry Bensignor, with minyan on Sunday and Monday at 7:30 p.m. The family will also receive visitors at Ingleside at King Farm on Monday at 1 p.m., 701 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850. Donations in his memory may be made to Jewish Social Services Agency (www.jssa.org
) or to Ingleside at King Farm Employee Appreciation Fund (www.ikfmd.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.