The Washington Post

WILLIAM AIKEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM AIKEN.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Berean Baptist Church
924 Madison St., NW
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

WILLIAM J. AIKEN  

Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Nancy Aiken. Survived by his wife Elaine Crusoe-Aiken; daughter, Ashley; son, Patrick; stepson, Damian; granddaughter, Layla; sister, Donna Edwards (James); brother, Jerry and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at Berean Baptist Church 924 Madison St., NW on Friday, November 15 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Maryland National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.