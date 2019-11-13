WILLIAM J. AIKEN
Entered into eternal rest on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Nancy Aiken. Survived by his wife Elaine Crusoe-Aiken; daughter, Ashley; son, Patrick; stepson, Damian; granddaughter, Layla; sister, Donna Edwards (James); brother, Jerry and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at Berean Baptist Church 924 Madison St., NW on Friday, November 15 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Maryland National Cemetery.