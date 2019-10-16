William James Allen "Billy"
(Age 75)
Billy Allen of Garden City, SC, formerly of Brandywine, MD died on Friday, October 11, 2019. He served with honor as a U.S. Marine receiving the Purple Heart
for his Military Merit. He was especially known for his avid passion for playing and coaching sports including softball, football, and golf. Survived by his loving wife Jo Ann Allen; daughter Kimberly Marion; son-in-law Brian Marion; as well as his step-children Grace, Mark, Robin, Terrance, Willard, and Andrea; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Predeceased in death by his son Russell Allen.
Private service. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to fisherhouse.org