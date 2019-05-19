The Washington Post

WILLIAM and VIRGINIA MALONEY

Service Information
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-752-7710
Committal
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Old Post Chapel at Arlington National Cemetery
Notice
William R. Maloney  
Lieutenant General USMC (ret.)  
 
Virginia Fellows Maloney  
 

Lieutenant General William "Bill" R. Maloney USMC (ret.), 89, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on November 13, 2018. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia "Jinny" Fellows Maloney, who passed away on May 19, 2018. They are survived by their daughter, Lisa Crotty (Jonathan); and grandchildren, Matthew, William, and Lauren. A committal service with full military honors will be held in the Old Post Chapel at Arlington National Cemetery on Wed., May 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. Full obituaries may be viewed at

Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
