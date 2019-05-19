William R. Maloney
Lieutenant General USMC (ret.)
Virginia Fellows Maloney
Lieutenant General William "Bill" R. Maloney USMC (ret.), 89, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on November 13, 2018. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia "Jinny" Fellows Maloney, who passed away on May 19, 2018. They are survived by their daughter, Lisa Crotty (Jonathan); and grandchildren, Matthew, William, and Lauren. A committal service with full military honors will be held in the Old Post Chapel at Arlington National Cemetery on Wed., May 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. Full obituaries may be viewed at