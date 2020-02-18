

WILLIAM ANDERSON



William Anderson, 89, of Spotsylvania County, VA, formally from Falls Church, VA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. William, known as Bill, was a native of Warrenton, VA where he grew up. He graduated from Orange County High School. Bill served two years in the Army in Korea as a medic. In 1954, he married Alma George Anderson from Middleburg, VA and they moved to Falls Church. Bill began working for Friden Calculating Machine Company in Washington DC. After ten years he moved to National Business Systems of Rockville, MD where he was head of service operations for 35 years. In retirement he opened a NAPA store in Warrenton and moved to Fredericksburg, where he lived for the past 28 years. Bill is survived by his two daughters, Karen Anderson Smerdzinski (Gary) and Joan Anderson Vess (Mark); his five grandchildren, Teresa Smerdzinski Sandstrom (Gus), Stephanie Smerdzinski Schauder (John), Amy Smerdzinski Crider (Steve), Brian Vess, and Eric Vess (Serena); and his seven great-grandchildren, William Sandstrom, Sophia Sandstrom, Charlotte Sandstrom, Jack Schauder, Tessa Schauder, Catherine Schauder, and Leah Crider. A service will be held at noon on Wednesday, February 19 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. There will be a reception following the service at Chancellor's Village, 12100 Chancellors Village Ln. Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Interment will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20 in Middleburg Memorial Cemetery.