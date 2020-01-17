

WILLIAM ARMISTEAD, JR.



Bill Armistead, age 88, of Bristow, VA, and previously, Berwyn Heights, MD, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was a native of Washington, DC, served in the Bill Armistead, age 88, of Bristow, VA, and previously, Berwyn Heights, MD, died Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was a native of Washington, DC, served in the Korean War , and was a longtime employee of The Kiplinger Washington Editors. He loved to serve his fellow man whether at work, home, church, or community. He served on the town council and as Mayor of Berwyn Heights (1975-1995), was a little league coach, Cub Scout leader, PTA President, and many more.

Dear husband of Frances Armistead for 62 years, loving father of Carol (Bob Lavoie), Paul (Barbara), Linda, and Donald (Carlene), and grandfather to Robert, David, Jennifer, and Melissa. Bill is survived by his sister Carolyn (Timmins) and is predeceased by his sisters Mary Ann (Harper) and Annalee (Brookes). Uncle to many.

Funeral Arrangements: Visitation, Sunday, January 19, 3 to 5 p.m., Pierce Funeral Home, Manassas, VA; Service, Monday January 20, 11 a.m., Gainesville United Methodist; Reception following at the Dunbarton Clubhouse. Internment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Disease Research/ are appreciated. Details: