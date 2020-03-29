

WILLIAM EUGENE ARMOUR



William Eugene Armour, age 63, formerly of Oxon Hill, MD, and Falls Church, VA, died at home with his family at his side on Thursday, March 19, 2020 after battling lung cancer for 10 months.

Bill was born to Edward and Cecelia Gatts Armour in Washington, D.C. on May 4, 1956. Bill grew up in Oxon Hill, MD and is a 1974 graduate of Oxon Hill High School. Bill graduated from The University of Maryland (Fear the Turtle) in 1983 (on the 9 year plan) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Bill was a loyal Redskins fan, enjoying the great years as well as enduring the bad ones and attended most home games for over 20 years. He enjoyed the recent Capitals Stanley Cup Season and the Nat's Series Championship especially since relocating to the "City of Champions"! There was a lot of tension in the Armour household during the Pen's - Cap's series that year!

Bill was preceded in death by his father in 2007 and mother in 2017. Also proceeding him were his niece Robyn Armour in 2008, his father-in-law Nikolaj Halama in 2015 and his brother-in-law Michael Halama in 2017.

He is survived by his wife Rosann, son Nicholas Edward; his mother-in-law, Mary Halama, all of Monaca, PA; brother and sister-in-law, Rob and Barb Armour of Avenue, MD; brother-in-law David (Bea) Halama of Monaca; nephew John (Sierra) Armour, great nephew and niece Braxton and Brynlee Armour all of Mechanicsville, MD.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when all of our family and friends can gather together.

Arrangements entrusted to Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services.