Members of IUOE Local 77 are hereby notified of the passing of Brother William "Billy" Baldwin on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Brother Baldwin was a member of Local 77 for 55 years. Relatives and friends are invited to his Celebration of Life service on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Kalas Funeral Home, located at 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill MD 20745, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.