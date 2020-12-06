WILLIAM CLARK BALDWIN
With family at his side, Bill Baldwin died peacefully at home in Potomac, MD on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Bill is now reunited with his beloved wife of 43 years, Teresa Sardo Baldwin, and his brother, Anthony Baldwin, in eternal and peaceful rest.Born January 9, 1940 in Appleton, WI, Bill leaves behind his surviving siblings, Barbara Neroni, Nicholas Baldwin, Christine Fiebig, Margaret Baldwin, Mark Baldwin, and their spouses.The ultimate embodiment of a dedicated family man, Bill will forever be in the hearts of his daughters, Jeannette Rubacky, Colleen Gibson, Christine Larkin, Kathleen Baldwin, Elizabeth Lamb, their spouses, his 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.Graduating Georgetown University in 1962, Bill built a long and successful career as an executive and consultant for several trade associations in Washington, DC.A man of strong yet humble faith, Bill was an active member of the Our Lady of Lourdes and the Our Lady of Mercy Catholic church communities for over 40 years, serving as a school volunteer, music leader, Eucharistic Minister for the sick and homebound, and, most influentially, an example to emulate.A talented musician, Bill could always be counted on to capture a moment in song, whether singing lullabies to his grandchildren, leading hymns in church, or pulling out his guitar around the family campfire at Berry Lake.Bill will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his boundless generosity, and the innate kindness he gave to all.A livestreamed, private Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, December 12. For livestreaming information, go to www.devolfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Bill's name to: Montgomery Hospice at(montgomeryhospice.org/donate-now/
).