WILLIAM HOBART BANCROFT, M.D. COL, U.S. ARMY (Ret)
William (Bill) Bancroft was born to Dr. and Mrs. Paul Bancroft May 22, 1938, and died September 21, 2020 of Pancreatic cancer. A native of Nebraska, he received his under-graduate and medical education at The University of Nebraska. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968 and was assigned to Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Washington, DC where he found his passion in infectious disease to help the soldiers in the field. He had an exceptional career of 30 years. His extensive contributions to medical research are illustrated in the 80 publications found in scientific literature. He was instrumental in the development of vaccines for Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B. Bill took part in many National and International Health Policy Committees andAdvisory Panels. Under his leadership the subgroup drafted recommendations that led to a Presidential Decision Directive in June 1996 establishing a global network of disease surveillance to monitor emerging diseases which might affect health of U.S. citizens. He received many Military awards. The most prized one to him was the GorgasMedal, lifetime achievement award: "in recognition of outstanding contributions as a scientist and manager of preventive medicine research that is benefitting not only the health of soldiers but all of humanity." Bill had deep faith and was a very activeleader at Mill Creek Parish United Methodist Church, Derwood, MD. His hobbies included: singing in the choir, writing poetry, recording family history and presenting programs on most any subject. Bill was a soft spoken gentleman with a quick sense of humor. He was devoted to his family and friends and always had a kind word for everyone. After retiring from the Army, he worked 10 years at SAIC. He will be missed.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jean Bancroft, Gaithersburg, MD; three children: Robert Bancroft, Derwood, MD; Linda Pyle (Timothy), Catonsville, MD; Dr. James Bancroft (Anne), Pennington, N.J: seven grandchildren: Jean Jauregui (Enzi), Edgewater, MD; Linda Bancroft, NY, NY; William Pyle, Silver Spring, MD; Jerald Pyle, Pikesville, MD; Anne, Chester and Francis Bancroft, Pennington, N.J; one great grand-daughter, Annabelle Jauregui, Edgewater, MD; brother-in-law, John McGee (Peggy), Boise, ID and six adult nieces and nephews with families. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mill Creek Parish UMC or the American Cancer Society
.