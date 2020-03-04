The Washington Post

Of Temple Hills, MD entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 14, 2020. Son of Andrew J. and Georgiana L. Barnes (predeceased). He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife Anna; three sons Gerald, Derrick and Andre' (Kathy); two granddaughters, one great-grandson; four sisters, Bertha, Dorothy, Rena, Phyllis; one brother, Francis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Service on Friday, March 6, 10 a.m. at Holy Comforter - St. Cyprian Catholic Church, 1357 East Capitol Street SE, Washington, DC. Interment at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 4, 2020
