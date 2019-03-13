WILLIAM J. BARTON (Age 97)
On Saturday, March 9, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Anne Barton. Loving father of Paul Barton, Susan Burket and Joan Gambogi; grandfather of Leslie Barton, Michelle Whicher, Allison Burket, Jonathan Burket, Craig Gambogi and Julia Gambogi; great-grandfather of Lucy Whicher. Friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Friday, March 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. (valet parking). Memorial Mass at Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, MD on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. Private inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, Rockville, MD or Family & Nursing Care Foundation, Silver Spring, MD.