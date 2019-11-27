The Washington Post

William Barton (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church
2006 Belleview Blvd.
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Front Royal, VA
View Map
Chaplain William D. Barton "Bill"
(Age 88)

Of Alexandria, Virginia passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2006 Belleview Blvd., Alexandria, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1 p.m.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, the International Conference of Police Chaplains of Destin, Florida or please plant a tree in his memory.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2019
