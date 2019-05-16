

WILLIAM C. BAUGH

1948 - 2019



Bill Baugh, loving son, father, and grandfather, died peacefully in his sleep on May 12, 2019 after a wonderful Mothers' Day weekend celebrated with his family. Mr. Baugh was the principal of Bill Baugh Associates, LLC, specializing in government relations, business development and marketing for Department of Defense (DoD) clients in the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear ("CBRN") sector. Although his business accomplishments were many, Mr. Baugh will be best remembered for his exceptional kindness and humility.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mr. Baugh spent his childhood with his parents, Charles and Helen Baugh, and his six brothers and sisters in Princeton, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Severna Park, Maryland. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a BS in Industrial Technology and began his professional career as a Production Methods Engineer at Koppers Company in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mr. Baugh and his wife of 40 years, Jackie Baugh, raised their son, Michael (Sarah) Baugh, and daughter, Christine (Rick) Gilliland, in Millersville, Maryland. As a father and husband, he enthusiastically pursued and encouraged his family's diverse interests, from woodworking to soap making, sailing to rocketry, and most everything in between. More recently, he enjoyed spending time building legos with his five grandsons in Severna Park and Cambridge, Maryland. As a master problem-solver in industry, his community and family, his measured presence will be forever treasured.

His family will hold a celebration of life gathering on Sunday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ben Oaks Community Pond, 436 Severnside Drive, Severna Park, MD 21146. In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made to "NDIA Washington DC Chapter Scholarship Fund" (the memo line should note: Maj Gen James E. McInerney Jr. Scholar Award) and mailed to: NDIA, Washington DC Chapter, 1831 Wainwright Drive, Reston, VA 20190-3441.