WILLIAM ANDREW BAYLOR, JR.
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Baylor; two daughters, Robin and Angela; one son, Kenny; two sisters, Elizabeth Earley and Doris Prugh; two brothers, Register Nicholson and Earl Baylor; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Baylor, Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, William and Charlesetta Baylor; daughter, Deneen amd brother, Edward Baylor. Mr. Baylor, Jr. will lie in state at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1600 Morris Rd., SE on Tuesday, January 7 from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery.