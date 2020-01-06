The Washington Post

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
1600 Morris Rd.
SE, DC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
1600 Morris Rd.
SE, DC
View Map
Notice
WILLIAM ANDREW BAYLOR, JR.

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Baylor; two daughters, Robin and Angela; one son, Kenny; two sisters, Elizabeth Earley and Doris Prugh; two brothers, Register Nicholson and Earl Baylor; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Baylor, Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, William and Charlesetta Baylor; daughter, Deneen amd brother, Edward Baylor. Mr. Baylor, Jr. will lie in state at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1600 Morris Rd., SE on Tuesday, January 7 from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery.

