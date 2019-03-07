Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM BISSON.



William Wesley Bisson, Jr.

"Bill" (Age 72)



Of Fairfax Station, Virginia, passed away on February 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Buffalo, New York to Ivy Cole and William Wesley Bisson, Sr. He graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota with a BA in History and International Relations where he met his wife of 50 years, Stephanie. Bill was drafted in 1968 and served four years in the Of Fairfax Station, Virginia, passed away on February 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bill was born in Buffalo, New York to Ivy Cole and William Wesley Bisson, Sr. He graduated from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota with a BA in History and International Relations where he met his wife of 50 years, Stephanie. Bill was drafted in 1968 and served four years in the United States Navy

Bill practiced real estate in Northern Virginia and specialized in helping military and government families station in and out of the community. He continued to practice realty for nearly 50 years until the day of his death. He was devoted to his clients, his company and his community.

Bill had many interests including travel, collecting, golf, music, and decorating his home with the treasures he found from around the world. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a strong, kind, and caring soul who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Bill was also renowned for his sense of humor and high spirits.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Bisson, son, Brendan Bisson, daughter and son-in-law Ellen and Peter Lemire, granddaughter, Ivy Lemire and siblings, Barbara Bisson and Raymond Bisson.