

WILLIAM BLOCKER



William Blocker passed on April 2, 2020 at his residence. He was son of the late William Edward and Thelma Mabry Blocker, born in Columbia, S.C. on November 11, 1930.

He served his country honorably in the armed forces during the Korean Conflict . He also worked in the Washington, DC public schools system as an elementary educator.

He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted daughter Gwendolyn Blocker Ward, loving and devoted partner Beverly Johnson and a host of loving relatives and friends.

Sincere gratitude is extended to the Prince George's County Police Department of Landover, Maryland for responding to the Blocker family with such kindness and compassion. The family salutes the integrity of the service demonstrated by the officers.

Condolences can be forwarded to 58 Westpine Court, Columbia, SC. 29212 to his daughter.

He will be buried at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC. A memorial service will be held at a later date.