WILLIAM BOBBITT
"Zoo-Zoo"
Passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bobbitt; his children, Lillian Cooper, Yolanda Bobbitt, William Bobbitt Jr. and Lolita Bobbitt; brothers, Sammy Jr., Bobby and Vance; sisters, Catherine, Lisa, Theresa, Sheila and Catina; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren. On Monday, April 29, family will receieve friends from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, 2498 Alabama Ave., SE. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Capitol Mortuary, Washington, DC.