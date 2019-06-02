The Washington Post

WILLIAM BOBROW

Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
On Friday, May 31, 2019,
William Bobrow, age 98 of Kensington, MD. Beloved husband of 68 years to Miriam Bobrow; devoted father of Michael (Julie), Jeffrey (Pam), Richard, Sherry and Andrew (Catherine); loving grandfather of Megan, Timothy, Stephanie, Richard, Jason, Jessica B, Heather, Katie, Jessica M.; great-grandfather of nine. He served in the US Army from October 1942 to October 1945, earning a Purple Heart; He founded Elbe's Beer and Wine, in Wheaton, MD in 1951. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 11 a.m. at Ohr Kodesh Congregation, 8300 Meadowbrook Ln, Chevy Chase, MD 20815. Interment to follow at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. The family will be observing Shiva on Tuesday and Thursday at the home of Miriam Bobrow. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Ohr Kodesh Congregation or the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi FH, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
