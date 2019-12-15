

William Nicholas Bockay "Bill"



November 24, 1940 - November 23, 2019

Beloved husband for 34 years of Mercedes Rubio. Loving father of Christopher (Kimberly) Bockay. Fond son of the late Anna and Michael Bockay. Adoring grandfather of Allison Bockay. Dear brother-in-law of Rafael (Beatriz de Armas), Jose Ramon (Concepcion Ema), Cristina (Miguel Morer), Carmen (Louis E. Marini) and Beatriz (Pedro Perez) Rubio Dominguez. Fond nephew of Mary Cianci and the late Helen Hare, Michael Gluchman, and Nicholas Gluchman. Dear cousin of The Kalas Family, The Wall/McGrath Family, The Hare Family, The Lapore Family, The Gluchman Family, The Dudlak Family, The Berzinis Family and The Charnota Family.

William Nicholas "Bill" Bockay was born in Chicago, IL on November 24, 1940 and he grew up in the Lincoln Park area. He graduated from Lane Tech High School and attended the Illinois Institute of Technology. He also graduated from Northwestern University with a Masters degree in Management. He went on to work for Maremont Corporation (automotive parts) where he became Director of International Sales and Marketing.

Bill developed an impressive network of business contacts in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Belgium, and the Netherlands and he eventually created his own consulting company.

He was also an avid reader of history and he was particularly knowledgeable about WWII.

Music was the great passion of his life. He studied the bassoon for seven years, was a good bass baritone, and he participated in, and directed, many choirs.

Bill Bockay was elegant, witty, kind, and a true gentleman - respected and beloved by those fortunate enough to have known him.

Funeral Service took place in St. Michael Orthodox Church in Niles, IL on December 5, 2019.