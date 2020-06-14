

Ambassador William Bodde, Jr.

Ambassador William Bodde, Jr. of Chevy Chase passed away peacefully May 26,2020 at Suburban Hospital from non-COVID pneumonia. He had a full life living out the American dream. He volunteered to join the Army during the Korean war and served in Germany. Upon returning to the US, he put himself through college using the GI bill while working full time and raising a family. He went on to join the civil service at the Housing and Home Finance Agency before joining the Foreign Service He found his calling and went on to serve as a Consul General, as a Deputy Assistant Secretary, as Ambassador to Fiji and later as Ambassador to the Marshall Islands and finally to help establish and lead the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Secretariat as its first Executive Director. Ambassador Bodde earned a Master of International Public Policy degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He also authored a book entitled "The view from the 19th floor: Reflections of the first APEC Executive Director." Ambassador Bodde was renowned as a mentor, lecturer and instructor. He took every opportunity to share his pride of public service, his views of the positive role of the United States in the world, as well as the lessons learned from living in and interacting with a wide variety of countries and cultures. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with friends and family. He was a serious Jazz and movie fan and a voracious reader with many interests. His wife of almost 50 years, the late Ingrid Oberle of Worms, Germany died in 2003. Their daughter, Barbara died in 2009. He is survived by his two sons, Ambassador Peter Bodde and Christopher Bodde, their spouses Tanya and Monica, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral will be private.



